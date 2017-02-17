BRIEF-Aegon clarifies its capital position in US

Feb 17 Aegon NV:
* Would like to clarify its capital position in United States
* Manages its US capital position under multiple frameworks, of which NAIC risk-based
capital (RBC) framework is considered most important one
* Estimated RBC ratio amounted to 440 pct at year-end 2016, at high-end of its 350-450 pct
target range
* Confirms that its current Standard & Poor's capital position - contrary to certain
information in market - is well above Standard & Poor's 'AA' level at year-end 2016
