公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-Aegon clarifies its capital position in US

Feb 17 Aegon NV:

* Would like to clarify its capital position in United States

* Manages its US capital position under multiple frameworks, of which NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) framework is considered most important one

* Estimated RBC ratio amounted to 440 pct at year-end 2016, at high-end of its 350-450 pct target range

* Confirms that its current Standard & Poor's capital position - contrary to certain information in market - is well above Standard & Poor's 'AA' level at year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
