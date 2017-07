BRIEF-Aegon completes sale of majority of US run-off businesses

June 29 (Reuters) - AEGON NV:

* Aegon Completes Sale of Majority of Us Run-Off Businesses

* Under Terms of Agreement, Aegon's Transamerica Life Subsidiaries Will Reinsure Usd 14 Billion of Liabilities to Affiliates of Wilton Re Us Holding Inc

* Completed Its Transaction With Wilton Re to Divest Its 2 Largest Us Run-Off Businesses, Payout Annuity Business and Bank Owned / Corporate Owned Life Insurance Business (Boli/Coli)

* Transaction and Related Management Actions Are Expected to Result in a Capital Release of Approximately Usd 700 Million (Eur 630 Million) in 2017

* Capital Released Is Expected to Be Upstreamed During Second Half of 2017 to Holding

* EXPECTED TO IMPROVE TRANSAMERICA'S RETURN ON CAPITAL BY APPROXIMATELY 60 BASIS POINTS, AND IS ESTIMATED TO IMPROVE AEGON'S GROUP SOLVENCY II RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 6%-POINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)