版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-AEHR Test Systems intends to sell about $15 mln shares in an underwritten registered public offering

April 10 AEHR Test Systems -

* AEHR Test Systems announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Intends to offer and sell approximately $15.0 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten registered public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐