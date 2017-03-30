版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-AEHR Test Systems posts Q3 adj. loss per share $0.14

March 30 AEHR Test Systems

* AEHR Test Systems reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.16

* Sees Q4 revenue at least $6.0 million

* Q3 sales $2.7 million versus $1.7 million

* AEHR Test Systems - backlog was $11.8 million at end of Q3 of fiscal 2017

* "reiterating our forecast for strong fiscal year-over-year growth in our revenue, bookings, and bottom line" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐