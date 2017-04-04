版本:
BRIEF-Aehr Test Systems receives $3.7 mln follow-on order

April 4 Aehr Test Systems:

* Has received a $3.7 million follow-on order from a subcontractor to its lead customer for fox-xp test and burn-in system

* The system is expected to ship in aehr test's fiscal Q1 ending August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
