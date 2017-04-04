BRIEF-Aehr Test Systems receives $3.7 mln follow-on order

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Aehr Test Systems:
* Has received a $3.7 million follow-on order from a subcontractor to its lead customer for fox-xp test and burn-in system
* The system is expected to ship in aehr test's fiscal Q1 ending August 31, 2017
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm