版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 19:58 BJT

BRIEF-AEHR Test Systems receives initial production order for proprietary abtstm burn-in and test system thermal chambers

April 6 AEHR Test Systems

* AEHR Test Systems receives initial production order for proprietary abtstm burn-in and test system thermal chambers

* AEHR Test Systems - AEHR Test expects to begin shipping abts chambers on this order within next quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
