1 天前
BRIEF-Aeon Mall likely raises group operating profit of about 12 bln yen for March-May period - Nikkei
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月30日 / 下午5点14分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Aeon Mall likely raises group operating profit of about 12 bln yen for March-May period - Nikkei

1 分钟阅读

June 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Aeon Mall likely raised group operating profit 6% on the year in the March-May period to about 12 billion yen - Nikkei

* Aeon Mall likely will stick to its forecast for the fiscal year ending in February calling for a 9% revenue increase to 295 billion yen - Nikkei

* Aeon Mall likely will stick to forecast for fiscal year ending in february calling for 11% increase in operating profit to 50 billion yen - Nikkei

* Aeon Mall Co Ltd's revenue apparently increased 6 percent to over 70 billion yen for the march-may period - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2tu4jKu) Further company coverage:

