BRIEF-Aeon Mall likely raises group operating profit of about 12 bln yen for March-May period - Nikkei

June 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Aeon Mall likely raised group operating profit 6% on the year in the March-May period to about 12 billion yen - Nikkei

* Aeon Mall likely will stick to its forecast for the fiscal year ending in February calling for a 9% revenue increase to 295 billion yen - Nikkei

* Aeon Mall likely will stick to forecast for fiscal year ending in february calling for 11% increase in operating profit to 50 billion yen - Nikkei

* Aeon Mall Co Ltd's revenue apparently increased 6 percent to over 70 billion yen for the march-may period - Nikkei