BRIEF-AEP and Dynegy to transfer ownership of co-owned power plants

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 American Electric Power Company Inc
* AEP and Dynegy to transfer ownership of co-owned power plants
* Signed agreements to sell AEP's 330-megawatt (mw) share of zimmer plant to Dynegy
* Agreements to purchase dynegy's 312-mw share of Conesville Plant
* "There will be no employment impact from ownership transfers"
* After transaction is complete, AEP would own 92 percent, or 1,461 mw, of conesville plant; 595 mw of cardinal plant
* After transaction is complete, aep would own 603 mw of stuart plant and 48 mw racine plant
* Transactions will not have a material impact on AEP earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
