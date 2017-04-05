版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Aequus Pharmaceuticals launches medical cannabis physician research in U.S. and Canada

April 5 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc says launches medical cannabis physician research in US And Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
