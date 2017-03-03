版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 01:53 BJT

BRIEF-Aequus says upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 mln

March 3 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Aequus announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 million

* Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc - To increase size of company's bought deal of units from C$3.0 million to C$4.5 million

* Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc - Net proceeds of offering will be used for development of company's drug pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐