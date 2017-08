Aug 1 (Reuters) - Aercap Holdings Nv

* Aercap confirms placement of five embraer E190-e2 jets to Air Astana

* Aercap Holdings NV - has confirmed placement of five embraer E190-E2 jets to Air Astana, national carrier of Kazakhstan

* Aercap Holdings Nv - aircraft, on long term lease from aercap's order book with embraer, will begin delivering to air astana in last quarter 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: