BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH NEW AIRLINE CUSTOMER, GERMANIA

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Aercap Holdings Nv
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH NEW AIRLINE CUSTOMER, GERMANIA
* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV - HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT FOR AN AIRBUS A319 WITH GERMAN CARRIER, GERMANIA
* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV- AIRCRAFT WAS DELIVERED TO AIRLINE ON APRIL 19, 2017
* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV - A 2003 VINTAGE AIRCRAFT WAS RECENTLY REDELIVERED TO AERCAP FROM A SOUTH AMERICAN CUSTOMER
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei