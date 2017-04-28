版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH NEW AIRLINE CUSTOMER, GERMANIA

April 28 Aercap Holdings Nv

* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH NEW AIRLINE CUSTOMER, GERMANIA

* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV - HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT FOR AN AIRBUS A319 WITH GERMAN CARRIER, GERMANIA

* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV- AIRCRAFT WAS DELIVERED TO AIRLINE ON APRIL 19, 2017

* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV - A 2003 VINTAGE AIRCRAFT WAS RECENTLY REDELIVERED TO AERCAP FROM A SOUTH AMERICAN CUSTOMER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

