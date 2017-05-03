BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Aercap Holdings Nv
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV - HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT FOR A BOEING 777-200ER WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES
* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV - AIRCRAFT IS SCHEDULED TO DELIVER IN JANUARY 2018. MANUFACTURED IN 2001, AIRCRAFT WAS OPERATED BY AEROMEXICO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.