BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT

May 3 Aercap Holdings Nv

* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT

* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV - HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT FOR A BOEING 777-200ER WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES

* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV - AIRCRAFT IS SCHEDULED TO DELIVER IN JANUARY 2018. MANUFACTURED IN 2001, AIRCRAFT WAS OPERATED BY AEROMEXICO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
