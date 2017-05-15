BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of NDA submission for Rhopressa

May 15 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces fda acceptance of nda submission for Rhopressa(netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc says receives notification from FDA of PDUFA date for Rhopressa

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc- PDUFA goal date for completion of FDA's review of Rhopressa NDA is set for february 28, 2018

