版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 18:40 BJT

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of NDA submission for Rhopressa

May 15 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces fda acceptance of nda submission for Rhopressa(netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc says receives notification from FDA of PDUFA date for Rhopressa

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc- PDUFA goal date for completion of FDA's review of Rhopressa NDA is set for february 28, 2018

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA is currently planning to hold an advisory committe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐