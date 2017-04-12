版本:
BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals reports positive topline safety and efficacy results for rhopressatm

April 12 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals reports positive rocket 4 six-month topline safety and efficacy results for rhopressatm (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02pct

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals -most common rhopressa adverse event was hyperemia, which was reported in about 48 percent of patients, 75 percent of which was mild

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc says 12-month safety data from mercury 1 are expected in Q3 of this year
