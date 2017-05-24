版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study

May 24 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results

* Aerie pharmaceuticals inc - ‍roclatan™ successfully achieves primary efficacy endpoint in mercury 2 study​

* Aerie pharmaceuticals inc - ‍if mercury 1 12-month safety results are also successful, we expect to submit roclatan nda in first half of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐