BRIEF-AeroCentury Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Aerocentury corp. Earnings grew 48% to $642,000, or $0.41
per share and operating lease revenue grew 21% in 1q17
year-over-year; portfolio utilization remains strong at 96%
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 revenue rose 28 percent to $8.0 million
* Aerocentury corp - book value per share was $28.66 at
march 31, 2017, compared to $27.13 per share at december 31,
2016
* Aerocentury corp - at march 31, 2017, total assets were
$222.0 million, up 26% from $176.4 million a year ago
* Aerocentury corp - operating lease revenues increased 21%
to $7.3 million in q1 of 2017, from $6.0 million in year ago
quarter
