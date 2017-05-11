BRIEF-AeroCentury Q1 earnings per share $0.41

May 11 AeroCentury Corp

* Aerocentury corp. Earnings grew 48% to $642,000, or $0.41 per share and operating lease revenue grew 21% in 1q17 year-over-year; portfolio utilization remains strong at 96%

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 revenue rose 28 percent to $8.0 million

* Aerocentury corp - book value per share was $28.66 at march 31, 2017, compared to $27.13 per share at december 31, 2016

* Aerocentury corp - at march 31, 2017, total assets were $222.0 million, up 26% from $176.4 million a year ago

* Aerocentury corp - operating lease revenues increased 21% to $7.3 million in q1 of 2017, from $6.0 million in year ago quarter