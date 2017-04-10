BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne expands competitive improvement program

April 10 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc
:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne expands competitive improvement program
to drive affordability and position for future growth
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - announced plans for next
phase of its competitive improvement program (cip) that was
launched in 2015
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - phase ii includes
additional consolidation and optimization of aerojet rocketdyne
facilities over next two years
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - plans to consolidate its
Sacramento and Vernon, California and Gainesville, Virginia
sites
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - expanding its existing
presence in Huntsville, Alabama
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - company plans to close
its gainesville, virginia facility in q3 of 2018
* Aerojet Rocketdyne - about 170 positions there will be
relocated or eliminated with relocations planned to huntsville
and facility in orange county, virginia
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - company expects total
costs associated with cip to be $235.1 million
