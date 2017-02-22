BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings to acquire Coleman Aerospace for $15 mln in cash

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
Feb 22 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc to acquire Coleman Aerospace; expanding into target missile vehicle business
* Deal for $15 million in cash
* Says coleman business is expected to generate approximately $40 million in revenue in 2017
* Coleman Aerospace will operate as unit of Aerojet Rocketdyne and will be renamed aerojet Rocketdyne Coleman Aerospace, Inc
* Says transaction is expected to close by end of month
* Coleman will assume new space coast integration & test facility lease at cape canaveral air force station in Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.