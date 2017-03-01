版本:
BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne Q4 EPS $0.25

March 2 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

* Aerojet rocketdyne holdings says funded contract backlog as of december 31, 2016 was $2.3 billion compared to $2.4 billion as of december 31, 2015

* Aerojet rocketdyne holdings, inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 sales $532.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $493.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
