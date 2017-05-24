版本:
BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane

May 24 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane

* For XS-1 program, Aerojet Rocketdyne is providing two engines with legacy shuttle flight experience

* Assembly and ground testing will take place at NASA'S stennis space center in Mississippi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
