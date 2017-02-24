版本:
BRIEF-AES and AIMCO to acquire Spower from Fir Tree Partners

Feb 24 AES Corp

* AES and AIMCO agree to acquire Spower, the largest independent solar developer in the United States, from Fir Tree Partners

* AES Corp - deal for $853 million in cash, plus assumption of $724 million in non-recourse debt

* AES Corp- AES and AIMCO will each directly and independently purchase and own slightly below 50 pct equity interests in Spower

* AES Corp - deal includes assumption of $724 million in non-recourse debt

* AES Corp says acquisition price is subject to customary post-signing purchase price adjustments

* AES Corp - will provide its 2017 guidance and longer-term expectations, and discuss this transaction on Q4 and full year 2016 financial review call on Feb 27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
