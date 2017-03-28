BRIEF-AES announces early results of its tender offers

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 AES Corp:
* AES announces the early results of its tender offers for its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2021 and 8.000% senior notes due 2020
* AES Corp - tendered securities cannot be withdrawn after withdrawal deadline, which was 5:00 p.m., eastern time, on March 27, 2017
* AES - early results tender offers to purchase for cash up to $300 million principal amount of 7.375% senior notes due 2021. 8.000% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.