版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-AES announces redemption of $3.375 term convertible securities

May 24 AES Corp

* AES announces redemption of $3.375 term convertible securities

* AES says entered into a $525 million credit agreement ,dated as of May 24, 2017

* Proceeds of facility will be used to redeem its $3.375 term convertible securities, series C and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐