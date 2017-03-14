版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-AES announces tender offers for up to a total of $300 mln

March 14 AES Corp

* AES announces tender offers for up to a total of $300 million of its 7.375 percent senior notes due 2021 and 8.000 percent senior notes due 2020

* AES Corp says tender offers are scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
