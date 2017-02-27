BRIEF-AES Corp posts Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.35

Feb 27 AES Corp

* AES achieves 2016 guidance; sets growth target of 8 pct to 10 pct through 2020

* AES corp sees 2017 consolidated free cash flow of $1,400 to $2,000 million and adjusted EPS of $1.00 to $1.10

* AES corp says initiating 2017 guidance for consolidated net cash provided by operating activities of $2,000 to $2,800 million

* Sees consolidated free cash flow of $1,400 to $2,000 million and adjusted eps of $1.00 to $1.10 in 2017

* AES corp - FY diluted eps of $0.00

* AES corp- company expects to raise at least $500 million in equity proceeds from asset sales in 2017 that will be reallocated in 2017 and 2018

* Qtrly loss from continuing operations $0.30

* Qtrly adjusted eps $0.35

* Qtrly total revenue $3,544 million versus $3,219 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $5.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $5.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S