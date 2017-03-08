版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-AES says CEO Gluski's total compensation for 2016 was about $9 mln

March 8 Aes Corp:

* AES Corp - CEO and president Andrés Gluski's total compensation for 2016 was about $9 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2mibEqG Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐