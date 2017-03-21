版本:
BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris files for common shares stock shelf offering of up to $50 mln

March 21 Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc- files for common shares stock shelf offering of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2mMXM6t) Further company coverage:
