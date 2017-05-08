版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris qtrly loss per share $0.31

May 8 Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* Aeterna Zentaris reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - qtrly revenue $261,000 versus $242,000; qtrly loss per share $0.31

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - do not anticipate conducting clinical trials of zoptrex with respect to any other indications

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - co's focus has now shifted entirely to filing new drug application for macrilen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐