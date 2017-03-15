版本:
BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris qtrly loss per share $0.71

March 15 Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna Zentaris reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.71 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
