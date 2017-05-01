版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris says ZoptEC Phase 3 clinical study of Zoptrex did not achieve primary endpoint

May 1 Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna Zentaris announces that ZoptEC Phase 3 clinical study of Zoptrex did not achieve its primary endpoint

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - company expects to submit Macrilen NDA in Q3 of 2017

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - Zoptrex generally performed no better than comparator drug with respect to secondary efficacy endpoints

* Aeterna Zentaris - median overall survival period for patients treated with Zoptrex was 10.9 months which is not a statistically significant

* Aeterna Zentaris - intention to submit Macrilen NDA in Q3 of 2017 and, if product receives FDA approval, to commercially launch product in Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐