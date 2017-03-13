BRIEF-Aethlon Medical announces the conclusion of hemopurifier clinical study

March 13 Aethlon Medical Inc

* Aethlon Medical announces the conclusion of hemopurifier clinical study

* Aethlon Medical - in feasibility study, hemopurifier observed to be well tolerated in ESRD volunteers who were also infected with hepatitis c virus

* Aethlon Medical Inc says no device-related adverse events were observed in enrolled subjects who met study inclusion/exclusion criteria

* Aethlon Medical Inc - company also seeks to advance hemopurifier under provisions of 21st century cures act, which was signed into law in Dec 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: