BRIEF-Aethlon Medical enters into securities purchase agreement with institutional investors

BRIEF-Allianz, Capital One invest tax equity in Broadview wind farm
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm
March 22 Aethlon Medical Inc-
* On March 22, co entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors - sec filing
* Aethlon Medical - agreement for sale by co of 575,000 shares of co's common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a purchase price of $3.50 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2n78hDy) Further company coverage:
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 24 London copper fell on Wednesday after credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded China due to its massive debt, with muted trade expected ahead of the release later in the session of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting. "After a set of less-than-positive U.S. data, a debt (agency) downgrading China, Noble struggling ... and the banks reporting a 29-percent drop in commodities revenue, th
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2