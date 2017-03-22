版本:
2017年 3月 22日

BRIEF-Aethlon Medical enters into securities purchase agreement with institutional investors

March 22 Aethlon Medical Inc-

* On March 22, co entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors - sec filing

* Aethlon Medical - agreement for sale by co of 575,000 shares of co's common stock, par value $0.001 per share at a purchase price of $3.50 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2n78hDy) Further company coverage:
