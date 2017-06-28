版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日

BRIEF-Aethlon Medical plans to submit expedited access pathway program submission to FDA

June 28 Aethlon Medical Inc:

* Aethlon Medical announces fiscal 2017 results

* Aethlon Medical Inc - now plans to submit an expedited access pathway program submission to FDA

* Aethlon Medical - if EAP submission is accepted by FDA, company believes regulatory advancement of hemopurifier could be accelerated in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
