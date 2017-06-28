BRIEF-Aethlon Medical plans to submit expedited access pathway program submission to FDA

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Aethlon Medical Inc:
* Aethlon Medical announces fiscal 2017 results
* Aethlon Medical Inc - now plans to submit an expedited access pathway program submission to FDA
* Aethlon Medical - if EAP submission is accepted by FDA, company believes regulatory advancement of hemopurifier could be accelerated in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space