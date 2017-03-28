BRIEF-AETI reports qtrly loss per share $0.21

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 American Electric Technologies Inc :
* AETI announces q4 and fy2016 results
* Q4 revenue rose 22 percent to $9.4 million
* American Electric Technologies Inc- Q4 ending backlog of $13.5 million, which is up 24pct from $10.9m at end of Q3
* American Electric Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.