BRIEF-AETI reports qtrly loss per share $0.21

March 28 American Electric Technologies Inc :

* AETI announces q4 and fy2016 results

* Q4 revenue rose 22 percent to $9.4 million

* American Electric Technologies Inc- Q4 ending backlog of $13.5 million, which is up 24pct from $10.9m at end of Q3

* American Electric Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
