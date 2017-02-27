版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Aetna announces full redemption of 3.95 percent senior notes due Sept. 1, 2020

Feb 27 Aetna Inc

* Aetna announces full redemption of 3.95 percent senior notes due September 1, 2020

* Aetna - 2020 notes will be redeemed at redemption price that includes make-whole premium, plus any interest accrued unpaid to, but excluding, redemption date

* Aetna Inc - Aetna expects to fund redemption from available cash and short-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐