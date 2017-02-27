BRIEF-Aetna announces full redemption of 3.95 percent senior notes due Sept. 1, 2020

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Aetna Inc
* Aetna announces full redemption of 3.95 percent senior notes due September 1, 2020
* Aetna - 2020 notes will be redeemed at redemption price that includes make-whole premium, plus any interest accrued unpaid to, but excluding, redemption date
* Aetna Inc - Aetna expects to fund redemption from available cash and short-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing