BRIEF-Aetna CFO sees 2017 individual loss at half of 2016

May 2 Aetna Inc

* Aetna CFO says expects 2017 individual loss to be about one-half the size of 2016 loss, has 0ne-quarter of 2016 membership

* Aetna CEO says in discussions with CVS Health regarding its pharmacy benefit management conract, which in place until 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
