BRIEF-Aetna expects to reaffirm FY17 net income per share, adjusted EPS projection

May 19 Aetna Inc

* Expect to reaffirm FY 2017 net income per share projection of $4.48 to $4.68, FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share projection of $8.80 to $9.00 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pU0cqt) Further company coverage:
