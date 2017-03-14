BRIEF-Aetna expects to reaffirm projections of FY 2017 net income per share, FY 2017 operating earnings per share

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
March 14 Aetna Inc:
* Aetna Inc - expect to reaffirm projections of full-year 2017 net income per share and full-year 2017 operating earnings per share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2mpriA0) Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.