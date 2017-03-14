版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Aetna expects to reaffirm projections of FY 2017 net income per share, FY 2017 operating earnings per share

March 14 Aetna Inc:

* Aetna Inc - expect to reaffirm projections of full-year 2017 net income per share and full-year 2017 operating earnings per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2mpriA0) Further company coverage:
