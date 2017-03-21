BRIEF-Aetna says entered into a fourth amendment to five-year credit agreement dated as of March 27, 2012

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Aetna Inc
* Aetna inc - on march 17, 2017, aetna inc. Entered into a fourth amendment to five-year credit agreement dated as of march 27, 2012
* Aetna inc says fourth amendment extends maturity date of existing credit agreement to march 27, 2021 - sec filing
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing