公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Aetna says entered into a fourth amendment to five-year credit agreement dated as of March 27, 2012

March 21 Aetna Inc

* Aetna inc - on march 17, 2017, aetna inc. Entered into a fourth amendment to five-year credit agreement dated as of march 27, 2012

* Aetna inc says fourth amendment extends maturity date of existing credit agreement to march 27, 2021 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
