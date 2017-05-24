版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Aetna says proposal on preparation of annual report on co's lobbying activities not approved at meeting

May 24 Aetna Inc:

* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting

* Aetna - proposal to report annually to board with respect to existence of gender pay gap among co's employees, related matters was not approved - sec filing‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2qdeT8g Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐