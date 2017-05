Feb 27 Aetna Inc

* Aetna Inc - Will redeem for cash entire $750 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 3.95% senior notes due September 1, 2020

* Aetna Inc says redemption will occur on or about March 29, 2017

* Aetna -2020 notes will be redeemed at a redemption price that includes a make-whole premium, plus any interest accrued and unpaid to

* Aetna Inc says expects to fund redemption from available cash and short-term debt Source text: [bit.ly/2lZrZTe] Further company coverage: