BRIEF-Aevis Victoria FY total revenues up at CHF 592.6 mln

MOVES- Rothschild, Northern Trust, Bluemountain Capital
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 27 Aevis Victoria SA:
* FY total revenues grew by 2.9% to 592.6 million Swiss francs ($599.98 million)(2015: 576.1 million francs) and net revenues (medical fees excluded) amounted to 517.1 million francs (2015: 508.6 million francs)
* The board of directors will propose to the annual general meeting a distribution from capital contribution reserves of 0.55 francs per share, in line with its long-term distribution policy.
* FY profit for the period amounts to 2.7 million Swiss francs
* For the entire business year 2017, Aevis Victoria SA expects to realise a total revenue of more than 700 million Swiss francs based on an unchanged portfolio consolidated over a 12-month period
* Sees FY EBITDA of more than 100 million Swiss francs
* FY EBITDA reached chf 74.6 million or 14.4% of turnover and the ebit increased by 31.8% from 23.9 million Swiss francs to 31.4 million francs Source text - bit.ly/2nDP7Hv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9877 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.