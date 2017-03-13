版本:
BRIEF-Aevis Victoria: statement on the report of board of directors of Lifewatch

March 13 Aevis Victoria SA:

* Position statement on the report of the board of directors of Lifewatch Ltd.

* Regrets that committee created for this occasion recommended to reject its friendly offer

* Evaluation of Ernst & Young values exchange offer for Lifewatch shareholders between 12.40 Swiss francs and 13.60 francs ($12.31 - $13.50) per Lifewatch share

* Is convinced that Lifewatch would benefit from support of a reference shareholder with a strong presence in healthcare sector

* Upon successful completion of offer, Lifewatch would become an independently managed subsidiary of Aevis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0077 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
