BRIEF-Affimed reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.19

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Affimed NV
* Affimed reports financial results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 loss per share eur 0.19
* Q1 revenue EUR 400,000 versus EUR 1.9 million
* Q1 revenue view EUR 1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view eur -0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affimed NV - cash and cash equivalents and financial assets totaled eur 53.7 million as of march 31, 2017 compared to eur 44.9 million as of december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.