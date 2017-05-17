BRIEF-Affimed reports Q1 loss per share EUR 0.19

May 17 Affimed NV

* Affimed reports financial results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 loss per share eur 0.19

* Q1 revenue EUR 400,000 versus EUR 1.9 million

* Q1 revenue view EUR 1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view eur -0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affimed NV - cash and cash equivalents and financial assets totaled eur 53.7 million as of march 31, 2017 compared to eur 44.9 million as of december 31, 2016