2017年 3月 20日

BRIEF-Aflac pursuing investment opportunities targeting early-stage cos

March 20 Aflac Inc:

* Pursuing investment opportunities targeting early-stage companies whose mission is relevant to Aflac's core business

* Intends to build up to a $100 million fund over three years, investing in early-stage companies in both U.S. and Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
