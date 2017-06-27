BRIEF-Aflac receives notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp to buy up to 1.5 mln shares of Aflac common stock

June 27 Aflac Inc:

* Aflac - received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital corporation to buy up to 1.5 million shares of aflac incorporated common stock

* Aflac Inc - TRC Capital's offer is at a price of $74.25 per share

* Recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares of Aflac incorporated common stock in response to the offer

* "Aflac does not endorse this unsolicited offer"