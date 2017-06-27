BRIEF-Aflac receives notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp to buy up to 1.5 mln shares of Aflac common stock

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as market takes a relook at ECB chief's comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
June 27 Aflac Inc:
* Aflac - received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital corporation to buy up to 1.5 million shares of aflac incorporated common stock
* Aflac Inc - TRC Capital's offer is at a price of $74.25 per share
* Recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares of Aflac incorporated common stock in response to the offer
* "Aflac does not endorse this unsolicited offer" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alleghany Capital Corporation to invest in Wilbert Funeral Services
June 28 South Dakota meat processor Beef Products Inc has settled its defamation and libel suit against American Broadcasting Company and its reporter Jim Avila, BPI said in a statement on Wednesday.