BRIEF-Aflac reports Q1 earnings per share $1.47

April 27 Aflac Inc-
* Aflac Incorporated announces first quarter results,
affirms 2017 outlook, declares second quarter cash dividend
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.67
* Q1 earnings per share $1.47
* Q1 revenue fell 2.6 percent to $5.3 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $5.35
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aflac Inc - affirms 2017 outlook
* Aflac - "we continue to anticipate that we'll repurchase
in range of $1.3 to $1.5 billion of our shares in 2017,
front-end loaded in first half of year"
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.44, revenue view $21.63
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: