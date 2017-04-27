BRIEF-Aflac reports Q1 earnings per share $1.47

April 27 Aflac Inc-

* Aflac Incorporated announces first quarter results, affirms 2017 outlook, declares second quarter cash dividend

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.67

* Q1 earnings per share $1.47

* Q1 revenue fell 2.6 percent to $5.3 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $5.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aflac Inc - affirms 2017 outlook

* Aflac - "we continue to anticipate that we'll repurchase in range of $1.3 to $1.5 billion of our shares in 2017, front-end loaded in first half of year"

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.44, revenue view $21.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S