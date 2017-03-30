BRIEF-Africa Energy terminates Farmout agreement to acquire interest in offshore Namibia Block

March 30 Africa Energy Corp:

* Africa Energy terminates Farmout agreement to acquire interest in offshore Namibia Block

* Africa Energy - due diligence procedures performed by company identified discrepancies in respect of certain agreed commercial terms of Farmout transaction