2017年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Africa Oil says a well in Kenya encountered about 75 metres of net oil pay

May 17 Africa Oil Corp :

* Emekuya-1 well in block 13t, northern Kenya has encountered approximately 75 metres of net oil pay in two zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
